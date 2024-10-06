Amman Echoes Urge For Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Ayman Safadi said on Sunday it is necessary to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, warning of the ongoing serious escalation in the region.

Safadi made the remark while meeting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, the Jordanian Foreign said in a press release.

He commended the recent decision of French President Emmanuel to halt weapons supplies to the Israeli used in Gaza, and his call on other countries to follow suit.

The Jordanian foreign minister stressed the need to expand this step to include a comprehensive cessation of arms supplies to the Israeli occupation.

Both sides underlined the necessity of delivering immediate and sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon, pointing out the two countries' continued cooperation in efforts to provide this assistance. (end)

amn









MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108751031