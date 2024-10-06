PHCC To Launch 3Rd Corporate Strategic Plan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE the of Public Dr Hanan Mohamed al- Kuwari, the Primary Corporation (PHCC) is set to unveil its third Corporate Strategic Plan (CSP) on Tuesday at a ceremony at Grand Hyatt Doha.

This pivotal milestone marks a significant step forward for the PHCC, aligning seamlessly with the third Qatar National Health Strategy (NHS3) 2024-2030 and the new Qatar National Development Strategy 2024-2030, a statement said.

This is based on the achievements made during the first National Primary Health Care Strategy (NPHCS) 2013-2018 and the second CSP 2019-2023. PHCC managing director Dr Mariam Ali Abdul Malik, assistant managing director for strategy Steven Emery, and strategy planning and health intelligence executive director Dr Mohamed Ghaith al-Kuwari will be present at the unveiling.

The CSP has been developed collaboratively involving PHCC staff, the health sector, patients, and representatives from patients and the community. It builds on key pillars such as Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030 and NHS3. These strategies call for a focus on several health sector themes, including a focus on population health, setting ambitious targets to improve health outcomes, improving the quality of health services, and facilitating access for patients, in addition to a renewed focus on sustainability in the services provided. These have been incorporated in PHCC's new plan as the core themes upon which our strategic priorities are based.

The PHCC continues to support priority population groups at the national level, with its services aligned to meet their needs, giving them additional attention. The focus is on enhancing innovation in delivering community healthcare, integrated health services, and emphasising preventive health.

Its strategic objectives address the health needs of these priority populations, which include children and adolescents, women and pregnant individuals, employees, mental health, improving the health of individuals with multiple chronic conditions, the health and well-being of people with special needs, and the health of the elderly.

PHCC's strategic objectives have been developed collaboratively through multiple workshops involving all stakeholders, along with numerous surveys and ongoing feedback. This process aims to identify the areas and objectives that will continue to move PHCC forward and build on the second CSP achievements.

PHCC has identified twelve strategic objectives that will aid efforts over the next phase, with a focus on shifting the balance from curative care to health promotion and prevention for all members of the community, the statement added.

MENAFN06102024000067011011ID1108750754