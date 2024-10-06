Russian Forces Shell Residential Areas In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces once again shelled residential areas in Kherson region, targeting the settlement of Stepanivka.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

“A four-story building and private homes were damaged with windows shattered, roofs destroyed, and fences wrecked. The residents are in a state of shock and are still recovering from the experience. Miraculously, none of them were injured,” the report states.

Emergency restoration work is already underway, led by specialists from the Kherson Regional Communal Emergency and Rescue Service. They are covering broken windows and repairing the roofs.

According to Ukrinform, the enemy also dropped explosives from a drone in Stanislav in Kherson region, injuring two people.