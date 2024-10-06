Russian Forces Shell Residential Areas In Kherson Region
Date
10/6/2024 7:09:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces once again shelled residential areas in Kherson region, targeting the settlement of Stepanivka.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.
“A four-story building and private homes were damaged with windows shattered, roofs destroyed, and fences wrecked. The residents are in a state of shock and are still recovering from the experience. Miraculously, none of them were injured,” the report states.
Read also: One killed
, 15 wounded
in Russian strikes
on Kherson region
Emergency restoration work is already underway, led by specialists from the Kherson Regional Communal Emergency and Rescue Service. They are covering broken windows and repairing the roofs.
According to Ukrinform, the enemy also dropped explosives from a drone in Stanislav in Kherson region, injuring two people.
MENAFN06102024000193011044ID1108750494
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.