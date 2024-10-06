Vivo V40 Series Arrives With Professional-Level Portrait Photography Setup In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vivo, the global leading company for smart phone industry, has launched its latest flagship model V-40 5G –Professional Portrait in Qatar at an exclusive launch event conducted in Safari Mall, Abu Hamour on October 3, 2024.

Inaugurating the event, MD Safari Group Shaheen Backer and GM Zainul Abideen congratulated Vivo in becoming the 4th leading brand in terms of market share in Qatar within a short period of time.

Representing Celltec Qatar, the sole distributor of Vivo in Qatar, Brand Manager Rafikh Khlif , gave full credit to the Qatar residents for its success. Country Manager of Vivo Ron, unveiled V 40 5G –Professional Portrait to the public & spoke briefly on its unique features & capabilities.

“Vivo is always looking for ways to improve the portrait photography experience on its smartphones. The new V-40 with its upgraded Zeiss Camera, Aura Light Professional Portrait camera system, the front camera features, such as the 50 MP Auto Focus Group Selfie and Super Group Video, and a very chic design, is a testament to our commitment to innovation. We want to empower our users to express themselves in their daily lives and capture every special moment.”

Vivo is offering a special warranty scheme for its loyal customers for the V40. Now, the warranty will be valid in all of GCC & India for a period of 1 year. Also, present during the inaugural event, representing Safari Group, Tittu George – Head of Sales & Favas – assistant manager.