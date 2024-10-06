International Day Of Older Persons Marked

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) last week celebrated the International Day of Older Persons with activities held on October 1 and 2, inviting the community to engage in a series of impactful events aimed at promoting healthy ageing.

This year's theme,“Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide,” emphasised the significance of recognising the contributions of older persons while fostering an environment that supports their and well-being.

The objectives of the celebration centred around several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of older persons. Firstly, the events sought to raise awareness within the community about the Age Friendly Health System and the transformative 4Ms Framework-What Matters, Mobility, Mentation, and Medication-implemented by the AGU-Medical Care and Research Centrr.

Collaboration was another crucial aspect, as HMC partnered with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) to increase awareness and resources available for older persons. Finally, the programme included informative sessions led by healthcare experts, focusing on best practices for caring for the elderly at home and strategies to enhance their quality of life.

Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, HMC's Deputy Chief for Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation and Geriatric Care, and Medical Director of Rumailah Hospital and Qatar Rehabilitation Institute, highlighted the significance of this year's theme.

“This year's theme reminded us to reflect on the invaluable contributions of older persons in our society and to take action in creating supportive environments for their health and well-being, enabling them to live dignified lives.”

Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad emphasised the importance of community involvement, inviting everyone to join in fostering a society that values and supports older adults.“By promoting active engagement and healthy lifestyles, we can enhance the quality of life for our seniors and celebrate their vital role within our communities,” she stated.

The awareness programme was organised by HMC's Department of Geriatrics and Long-Term Care, a WHO Collaborating Centre for Healthy Ageing and Dementia.

The events took place at Rumailah Hospital and the Medical Care and Research Centre (MCRC), bringing together healthcare professionals, elderly care teams, and the public to learn about age-related health concerns and the benefits of active, healthy lifestyles.