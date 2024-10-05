Qatari PM Discusses Developments In Gaza With US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman received a phone call on Saturday from Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken.

During the phone call, Sheikh Mohammad and Secretary Blinken discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the joint mediation efforts to end the war in the Strip, the Qatari Foreign said in a statement.

They also mulled efforts to de-escalate the situation in Lebanon and means to cement bilateral relations. (end)

