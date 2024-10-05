Qatari PM Discusses Developments In Gaza With US Secretary Of State
Date
10/5/2024 7:06:58 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman received a phone call on Saturday from Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken.
During the phone call, Sheikh Mohammad and Secretary Blinken discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the joint mediation efforts to end the war in the Strip, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
They also mulled efforts to de-escalate the situation in Lebanon and means to cement bilateral relations. (end)
mmg
MENAFN05102024000071011013ID1108749688
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.