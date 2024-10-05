عربي


Qatari PM Discusses Developments In Gaza With US Secretary Of State


10/5/2024 7:06:58 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman received a phone call on Saturday from Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken.
During the phone call, Sheikh Mohammad and Secretary Blinken discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the joint mediation efforts to end the war in the Strip, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
They also mulled efforts to de-escalate the situation in Lebanon and means to cement bilateral relations. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

