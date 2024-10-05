Action Held In Dnipro To Support Ukrainian Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, October 5, 'Honk the horn' action was held in Dnipro to support prisoners of war. This time, it took place on one of the city's largest avenues and took the form of a silent protest.

As reported by Ukrinform, around fifty people gathered for the event, according to Free Europe .

Participants held signs with messages such as "Captivity is hell," "You live, he survives," and "Indifference kills." They also asked drivers to support their action by honking their horns.

As noted by Natalia Kudinova, the wife of a captured Azov warrior, the participants aimed to remind society about those who had been in captivity for three years.

"We go out every weekend, changing locations and the form of our actions. Sometimes it's a march. Today, it's a silent action. We count on the drivers' reactions; people are honking, and that supports and inspires us," she said.

Similar actions are also taking place over the weekends in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners of war died in Russian captivity since the start of the full-scale aggression by Russia against Ukraine.