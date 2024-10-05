Relief Aid Dispatched By Air Arrives In Lebanon
10/5/2024 3:04:58 PM
BEIRUT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- A number of planes carrying relief aid landed at Beirut airport on Saturday.
The Lebanese army said in a statement that a planeload of food supplies granted by Jordan arrived at the airport. And the official National News Agency said an aircraft with medical supplies given by the World health Organization was among the planes that landed at the air facility today.
For its part, the Ministry of health said two planes, one dispatched by Egypt and the other by the UAE, arrived with food and medical supplies onboard.
Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin who received the arriving aircraft said Abu Dhabi was supplying the country with USD 100 million worth of aid. (end)
