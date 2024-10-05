Wamiqa Gabbi Resumes Shoot Of Varun Dhawan-Starrer ‘Baby John’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Wamiqa Gabbi, who is known for 'Khufiya', 'Jubilee', 'Modern Love Mumbai' and others, resumed the shoot of the Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Baby John' on Saturday.

Prior to this, the actress worked on a short schedule for 'Rakht Brahmand'. The talented actress had earlier commenced the shoot for the Raj and DK untitled series as well.

Earlier, the actress had an unexpected guest who broke into her room and would not leave. The actress, who is fondly called as "Premiqa" by her fans, took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of the intruder - a pigeon. The hilarious video had a pigeon sitting on her bed next to the pillow.

The actress zoomed into the pigeon and was heard saying“hi” to it. She captioned the clip,“Someone broke into my room and is not leaving now”.

Along with pigeon emojis. The 30-year-old actress, who hails from Chandigarh, made her screen debut with a minor role in the 2007 Hindi film 'Jab We Met' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. She has worked in Punjabi films such as 'Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22' and 'Ishq Brandy'.

Gabbi starred as the female lead in a 2016 Tamil film 'Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam'. She later featured as the female lead in the Malayalam film, 'Godha', alongside Tovino Thomas. Wamiqa went on a huge spree with her lead roles streak as she played the lead role in the Malayalam thriller film '9' starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mamta Mohandas.

Later, she was featured in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial 'Khufiya', starring Ali Fazal and Tabu which was released on Netflix. She also played the iconic character of Niloufer in the Prime Video series, 'Jubilee', which was released in April 2023.

Meanwhile, 'Baby John' is scheduled to release by the end on this year.