Russian Drone Debris Found Again In Romania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romania has reported the discovery of debris from a Russian drone.

This is according to NewsMaker , citing the Romanian of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

The drone fragments were found near the Lîțov Channel, close to the Danube River delta. Fortunately, there were no damages or injuries as a result of the drone's fall.

Romania's Ministry of Defense condemned Russia's on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and has collected the drone debris for further examination.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, drone debris has been found on Romanian territory multiple times.

As Ukrinform reported, Romania recently labeled the incursions of Russian drones into its airspace as provocations. On the night of October 2, the Romanian Ministry of Defense scrambled two Romanian F-16 jets and two Spanish F-18 jets to monitor the situation following another Russian drone attack on Ukraine.