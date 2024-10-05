Meta Introduces New Features To Whatsapp Status

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Meta has announced new updates to the "Status" feature on WhatsApp aimed at making it easier for users to connect with their most important contacts.

The improvements include two main features: "Status Reactions" and "Private Mentions." With "Status Reactions," a like button will now appear next to the reply option on a status update, allowing the creator to see who liked their status in the viewer list. These reactions are visible only to the creator.

The second feature, "Private Mentions," lets users mention others privately in their status, enabling them to share or repost the status.

Meta noted that these updates are gradually rolling out to all WhatsApp users and will soon be available globally. The company also hinted at more status-related features to come in the coming months.