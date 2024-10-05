Edoxi Training Institute Launches Oil and Gas Courses in Dubai

(MENAFN- Edoxi Training Institute) Dubai, 01/10/2024- Edoxi Training Institute is proud to announce the launch of its

extensive range of Oil and Gas courses tailored for international companies in Dubai.

With the oil and gas industry experiencing high demand and job opportunities, Edoxi

Training Institute has responded by offering specialised courses designed to upskill

professionals in the industry. These courses incorporate best practices and knowledge

areas recommended by global industry bodies such as the Society of Petroleum

Engineers (SPE), the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP), OPEC, and

the International Energy Agency (IEA). The courses cover three main categories:

Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream, and are structured as intensive 3 to 5-day boot

camp programs.

"Our industry expert-led training sessions provide upskilling for employees across

various fields, including Petroleum, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering, Geology and

Geophysics, Operations, Management, and Support Services," said Sharafudhin

Mangalad, CEO of Edoxi Training Institute.

The curriculum, developed by expert trainers in the industry encompasses a wide range

of topics relevant to the sector, including exploration, production, refining, project

management, safety protocols, and operations in support services. Key areas of focus

include enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques, pipeline integrity management,

reservoir engineering, and refinery management. The curriculum covers in-depth

knowledge required for specific job roles such as reservoir engineers, drilling engineers,

and operations managers.

"In an ever-evolving Oil and Gas industry, Edoxi's oil and gas courses are essential for

professionals seeking to enhance their careers and maintain a competitive edge on a

global scale," added Mr Sharafudhin.

Edoxi Training Institute offers a wide range of Oil and Gas courses focusing on the

Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream sectors of the industry. Our programs are

meticulously designed to meet the standards set by global organizations such as SPE,

IOGP, OPEC, and IEA, ensuring that participants are equipped with cutting-edge skills

and industry-recognized certifications. The courses include operational excellence in



the processing industry, distillation column design, operation & practical control,

process reactor operation, troubleshooting, start-up & shutdown, gas turbine operation

and maintenance techniques, and many more.

For professionals in the corporate oil and gas sector looking to enhance their skills and

knowledge, Edoxi's Oil and Gas training

Programs in Dubai provide the necessary expertise to thrive in the industry.





About Edoxi Training Institute LLC

Edoxi Training Institute is an EdTech Company based in Dubai with operations in Qatar,

and London. The company is a well-recognised professional training center that offers

training and certification programs at individual, professional and corporate levels.

Edoxi has been contributing to the career and professional growth of more than 10,000

learners from across the UAE and beyond since its inception in 2018.

Edoxi provides professional courses in Management, Accounting and Finance, Cyber

Security, Data Science, Cloud Computing and Artificial intelligence, among other career-

oriented courses. Edoxi is approved and accredited by reputable institutions such as the

KHDA, Microsoft, AICERTs, PMI, PECB, British Council, AutoDesk, EC Council, and

CompTIA.



