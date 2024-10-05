Kuwait Acting Education Min. Praises Teachers' Efforts
10/5/2024 8:05:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jallal said on Saturday that Kuwait proudly appreciates teacher's efforts in the educational sector.
He emphasized that the attention given to education is a reflection in the generous patronage of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who gives all his attention and appreciation to teachers.
Al-Jallal said in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Education on World Teachers' Day, which falls on October 5th, that education is one of the most important pillars on which national renaissance depends.
He stressed that the official annual teachers celebration held by the Ministry of Education embodies His Highness's keenness to follow up on their affairs and support them in all local and international events. (end)
