RG Kar Protest: Kolkata Police Denies Permission To WBJDF For Fast-Unto-Death Agitation

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 5 (IANS) Junior doctors protesting against the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata have been refused permission to conduct their proposed sit-in and fast-unto-death agitation at Esplanade in central Kolkata from Saturday evening.

On Friday evening, the junior doctors protesting under the aegis of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF), announced their plan to withdraw the cease-work agitation and instead go for a fast-unto-death protest if nine of their ten-point demands are not fulfilled by the state government.

Accordingly, on Friday evening, the WBJDF had sent an email to the office of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, informing the latter about their schedule of protest.

However, on Saturday afternoon, a communication from the office of the Commissioner was forwarded to the WBJDF where the permission for the scheduled protest programme was denied.

The reason for denial as stated in the latter was possible traffic congestion in the area before the forthcoming Durga Puja festival starting from next week.

"With reference to your email on 04.10.2024 at 9.55 PM, this is to inform you that NOC to your proposed programme of sit-in protest & hunger strike for an indefinite period cannot be accorded in that place from a traffic point of view as there is every possibility of traffic congestion and inconvenience to the general public at large because of the said programme. It should be noted that due to the ensuing Durga Puja, large numbers of people are coming out for shopping/market activities and this area has been witnessing a big football of people going out for puja preparation during pre-puja days. The movement of idols to different puja pandals has already started. Your scheduled programme at the referred venue on the eve of the Puja will cause great inconvenience to the people. It is apprehended that allowing such a programme at the proposed place will cause great inconvenience to the general public & may lead to a serious law & order problem," read the city police chief's response, a copy of which is available with IANS.

At the time the report was filed, the WBJDF had not communicated their next course of action in the matter.