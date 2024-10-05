Indian Forces Gun Down 31 Maoist Rebels In Central India - Police

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Some 31 Maoist rebels were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bastar region of central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Indian said on Saturday.

The encounter took place in Nendur and Thulthuli villages on Dantewada and Narayanpur inter-district border on Friday, the Press Trust of India said quoting Chhattisgarh police.

"Bodies of three more Naxalites were recovered this morning from the dense forest where the encounter took place on Friday. With this, the toll of Naxalites in the encounter rose to 31. The identity of the Naxalites is yet to be ascertained," Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

The gun fight broke out when a joint team of District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force carried out an operation against Maoists. The forces recovered dead bodies of the Maoists and huge amount of weapons from the site of encounter.

So far 188 Maoist rebels were killed by the security forces in separate gun battles in the Bastar region comprising seven districts of Chhattisgarh.

Maoist rebels are active in various Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Maharashtra.

The banned group is waging an armed struggle for decades against the government and its developmental projects in order to establish a communist society toppling the current system which they call as semi-feudal and semi-colonial. (end)

