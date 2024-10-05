The Militarization Of Young Russian Minds

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Over the summer of 2024, some 250 Russian children traveled to North Korea for a 10-day-long kids camp. Framed as cultural diplomacy, the event was the result of a new youth exchange launched in 2022 that sees Russian youth compete for the free trip abroad .

To win a place, children have to write an essay on one of three subjects: the role of Russia in a multipolar world; children's interest in the culture of North Korea; or the story they would like to tell North Korean children about Russia.

The launch of the program comes as ties between Moscow and Pyongyang have grown closer . In the aftermath of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has needed to strengthen its relationship with anti-Western allies, not least to expand its ammunition supply market.

But the North Korea trip is merely one of recent myriad state-sponsored efforts to cultivate nationalism among Russia's youth under President Vladimir Putin. The Russian state is increasingly trying to instill values of patriotism and loyalty among children through educational initiatives and the creation of new youth organizations.

Reports suggest that Russia plans to spend more than US$500 million in 2024 alone on so-called“patriot projects.” Much of this effort focuses on two areas: the creation of Russian nationalist youth groups, and the politicization of the nation's schools – both of which have been increasingly prioritized since the war in Ukraine began.

The rise of Russian youth organizations

The North Korea cultural exchange program was facilitated by a Russian youth organization called the Movement of the First . The organization was launched at Putin's behest in 2022, months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is modeled on the Young Pioneers – a youth organization of Stalinist ideology during the Soviet years.

Putin has boasted that the organization constitutes a“huge army” and routinely praises its activities, which include everything from more traditional civic activities, like tree planting, to explicitly ideological goals. Children, for example, write letters to service members deployed in the invasion of Ukraine.