Saudi, Egyptian Fms Mull Escalation In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 4 (KUNA) - Saudi of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and Egyptian counterpart Dr. Badr Abdelatty discussed, via phone, Friday the situation in Lebanon and the Israeli escalation in the region.

The two ministers emphasized the shared concern regarding Israeli escalation in Lebanon and expressed unwavering solidarity with the Lebanese people during this crisis, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They underscored the necessity of empowering the Lebanese state and its institutions to fulfill their responsibilities and extend over all Lebanese territory.

The two sides stressed the importance of the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, taking responsibility by implementing an immediate and permanent ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza Strip.

They highlighted the ongoing coordination between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt in responding to the threats facing the Arab region due to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples. (end)

