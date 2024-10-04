Energoatom Sacks Senior Manager Earlier Charged For Bribery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) National Nuclear Generation Company Energoatom fired its senior manager Oleksandr Skopych, who was exposed in an anti-corruption raid.

The NNEGC press service reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"It should be noted that the charges pressed against O. Skopych are in no way related to his work at JSC NNEGC Energoatom. However, taking into account the public outcry and his violation of the Company's anti-corruption requirements, on September 30, 2024, by order of acting head of the board of JSC NNEGC Energoatom Petro Kotin, the official was dismissed," the company said.

Energoatom assures of having embraced an established and effective system for combating corruption and power abuse. All tender paperwork undergoes thorough vetting, the statement reads:“All procurement proceeds strictly in line with current legislation via the Prozorro system, which ensures full transparency and openness of processes."

Ukraine's anti-graft watchdog hands reward to whistleblower, in first

"In case any violations are detected in procurement, official inquiries are immediately launched in the company, based on which the appropriate personnel and disciplinary decisions are made," Energoatom emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported late September, an Energoatom manager was exposed for allegedly receiving UAH 100,000 hryvnias in illegal profit. The company confirmed the fact of the detention. It was later clarified that the suspect is Oleksandr Skopych, the company's audit and compliance chief.

The court set UAH 1 million bail as a prevention measure pending trial.