Egypt Acclaims UNSG States' Support For Guterres

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Friday applauded support declared by member states of the UN Security Council for the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the face of a malicious campaign by the Israeli against him.

Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, spokesman of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, renewed in a statement on Friday Cairo's backing for the UN secretary general affirming that he has abided throughout history of his career by the UN charter and noble values that call for respecting the international law and the international humanitarian law.

The Israeli occupation has declared Guterres as "persona non-grata" in retaliation for his stances over the Mideast crises namely his abstention from condemning Iran's missile attacks on Tel Aviv.

The UNSC, on Thursday, issued a statement expressing full support for Guterres. (end)

