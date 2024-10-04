Piyush Goyal Meets US Business Leaders To Boost Investments In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 4 (KNN) In a strategic move to attract foreign investments, India's Commerce and Piyush Goyal recently held a series of high-profile meetings with prominent U.S. business leaders in New York.

This initiative aims to reinforce India's position as a global hub and to explore collaborative opportunities that can bolster economic growth.

Among the notable figures Goyal met were Robert Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer of BlackRock; Anup Popat, Chairman and CEO of Systems Group; Sanjiv Ahuja, CEO of Tillman Holdings; Shailesh Upreti, Chief Executive Officer of C4V; and Ali Dibadj, CEO of Janus Henderson Investors.

The meetings provided a platform for Goyal to discuss the immense potential that India offers to international investors, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

According to the commerce ministry, Goyal emphasized India's readiness to welcome increased commercial and trade footprints from these U.S. firms.

He highlighted the favourable conditions created by the Indian government to facilitate investment, underscoring initiatives that aim to enhance the ease of doing business.

This includes robust infrastructure development and a commitment to Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) reforms that aim to protect the interests of investors and innovators alike.

During the discussions, Goyal articulated the government's focus on developing key manufacturing sectors through appropriate incentive schemes.

These incentives are designed to attract and retain investments in a variety of industries, ensuring that India becomes a competitive player on the global stage.

By fostering an environment conducive to investment, the Indian government seeks to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and drive technological advancements.

The meetings also served as an opportunity for Goyal to engage in dialogue about the potential for collaboration in technology and sustainability initiatives.

As global businesses increasingly prioritise sustainability, Goyal reassured the investors of India's commitment to aligning with global standards and practices in these areas.

This proactive outreach by Minister Goyal marks a significant step in India's efforts to not only attract foreign direct investment (FDI) but also to build lasting partnerships with leading international firms.

With India's young workforce and expanding market, the potential for growth is substantial, and Goyal's meetings could pave the way for increased investment from the United States in the near future.

In conclusion, as India positions itself as a leading destination for global manufacturing and innovation, Goyal's discussions with U.S. business leaders reflect the government's determination to create a favourable investment climate that drives economic growth and positions the nation as a key player in the global economy.

(KNN Bureau)