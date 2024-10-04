Sysco's Climate Week Insights

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on September 3, 2024 on LinkedIn

Climate Week Takeaways: Momentum, Challenges, and Opportunities

Following New York Climate Week, I'm reflecting on the key insights gained from an incredible week of connection and collaboration with fellow climate professionals, customers, suppliers, and peers.

The Good News:



Action is happening at scale! Companies are operationalizing sustainable practices in regenerative landscapes, decarbonization of transportation, and scaling innovative consumer products

The momentum is palpable with committed companies and organizations. The week has really shifted away from panels towards roundtables of peers resolving challenges and agreeing on actions

The Challenges:



Reporting overload is stifling action. Complex regulations are consuming valuable time and resources, frustrating climate professionals and our business partners alike

Greenwashing regulations and risks threaten to slow progress further, providing a rationale for less ambitious companies to roll back targets and actions

Huge thanks to the organizers of the thought-provoking events. What were your key takeaways from Climate Week?

