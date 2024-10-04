Step Into The Past Celebrating Literature And More At Butser Book Festival 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) Step Into the Past and Celebrate Literature at Butser Festival 2024

Butser Ancient Farm, Hampshire - 19th & 20th October 2024



Venture into an ancient setting for a unique celebration of all things bookish! On the 19th and 20th of October, Butser Ancient will host its new annual Butser Book Festival - a vibrant weekend of talks, readings, music, workshops, and family-friendly activities set against the backdrop of reconstructed ancient buildings at this open-air experimental archaeology site.

This one-of-a-kind event offers an exciting programme designed to ignite the imaginations of bookworms and aspiring writers of all ages. Whether you're an avid reader of historical fiction, folklore, or nature writing - or someone seeking inspiration for their art or music - this festival has something for everyone, no matter your age. From talks and meet-and-greets with bestselling authors to hands-on workshops, this is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of storytelling while surrounded by the beauty of the South Downs and an inspiring historical backdrop.

Highlights of Butser Book Festival include:



Talks from bestselling authors : Hear from renowned historical fiction writers such as Elodie Harper , Adrian Goldsworthy , and Lucy Holland . These celebrated authors will take you on a journey through time with their captivating stories and expert insights.

Children's workshops and events : There's something for the whole family to enjoy with a huge range of activities at the festival, including an engaging children's writing workshop led by bestselling author Caroline Lawrence , famous for her historical Roman adventures for young readers – some of which are inspired by Butser Ancient Farm itself!

Writing and creative workshops : Creative writers can sharpen their skills with exclusive workshops from celebrated authors Lucy Holland and Tiffany Francis-Baker on incorporating history and the wheel of the year into your work, or if getting hands-on with an ancient site and nature appeals to you, join the storytelling workshops to forage for inspiration outside. Lovers of all things crafty and folklore can attend a workshop on lino-cutting a bookmark with designs inspired by mythical creatures and create a beautiful keepsake to take home.

Poetry readings and storytelling : Immerse yourself in storytelling by the hearth of Butser Ancient Farm's great roundhouse with masterful performances or hear beautiful poetry to transport you back to ancient times in an atmospheric Saxon meadhall with many opportunities across the whole weekend.

Crafts, music, folkloric games and more : In addition to literary events, visitors of all ages can try their hand at crafts inspired by our ancestors, enjoy live music performances, have a go at folklore-inspired funfair games, and hands-on activities that celebrate both history and creativity. Cosy down around the hearth in small, atmospherically ancient buildings to enjoy music performances with the whole family. Pre-booking workshops: All the Butser BookFest workshops are designed to help participants hone their craft and bring their stories to life, and come with a fee to help fundraise for Butser Ancient Farm's experimental archaeology efforts. Pre-booking is highly recommended for these interactive sessions, so reserve your spot early!

Butser Book Festival's organiser, Sofie Kitts said: 'Nothing brings historical fiction, folkloric and nature writing to life more than by celebrating it in an ancient setting like ours. We're very lucky to reach so many booklovers, artists and writers, and feel so excited to bring them all together in a venue like no other book festival takes place with such a diverse, fascinating programme of workshops, talks and more.'



Butser Book Festival is more than just a celebration of books - it's an opportunity to experience the magic of stories ancient and new in an inspiring setting, making it the perfect weekend for families, bookworms, craft-lovers and writers alike.

Book your tickets now! Don't miss out on this extraordinary festival at Butser Ancient Farm. Purchase tickets, book workshops, and explore the full programme here: . Advance booking is strongly advised as spaces for workshops are limited.

Contact or find out more:

Sofie at Butser Ancient Farm

Email: ...

Phone: 023 9259 8838

Website:

