91Life Acquires Ambucor Services From Marmon Holdings, Inc., A Division Of Berkshire Hathaway

91Life acquires Ambucor from Marmon Holdings, Inc.

91Life acquires Ambucor, enhancing remote cardiac monitoring solutions powered by AI and cloud-based technologies to redefine patient care.

- Bleron Baraliu, Founder and CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 91Life is thrilled to announce the of Ambucor from Marmon Holdings, Inc., a division of Berkshire Hathaway. This acquisition reinforces 91Life's commitment to providing unparalleled solutions for remote monitoring of implanted cardiac devices and wearables, powered by Heart+ , a cloud-native platform with embedded AI.“At 91Life, we are committed to empowering clinicians with AI-driven tools that enable real-time, accurate decision-making and transform healthcare into a truly personalized experience for patients and physicians,” said Mike Iversen, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Client Relations at 91Life.“This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the cardiac monitoring sector, allowing us to provide even more effective solutions to our clients.”Ambucor has been a vital partner with 91Life, delivering modern and optimized clinical solutions for cardiac remote monitoring of CIEDs and wearables. By integrating Ambucor's expertise in advanced cardiac analysis and patient interconnectivity, 91Life is set to redefine the standards of value-driven care in this critical area.Bleron Baraliu, Founder and CEO, emphasized,“We are leading an AI-driven revolution in medicine. Our team of over 100 mathematicians and engineers is passionately committed to this transformation. Healthcare must evolve into a cloud-based, analytically driven model with collective intelligence from big data! Our clients will gain invaluable benefits by embracing AI, and we are here to partner with them on this journey to enhance patient care through innovative and intelligent solutions.”For more information please email us at info@91ife or call Mike Iverson at the contact details below.

Michael Iversen

91Life

+1 520-400-9190

mike@91

