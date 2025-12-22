'Piles Of Plastic In Desert': Dubai Authorities Crack Down On Illegal Food Vendors, Litter

As cooler temperatures draw residents outdoors, the increase of growing number of illegal food operations has triggered a municipal crackdown in some areas, with residents citing environmental pollution and improper waste disposal.

While some protest the closures of their businesses, others support the move, acknowledging the need for proper licensing and sanitation standards.

Ahmed, a member of the Bluerex Offroad Rescue team operating between Al Qudra and Rawiya, shared his experience.“We operate between Qudra and Rawiya, helping people who get stuck in the dunes. We see many people leaving their garbage behind during their visits.”

He highlighted the danger this poses to local wildlife, as "camels come and eat from the garbage.” He confirmed that the issue has been formally brought to the attention of the authorities. According to Ahmed, Dubai Municipality responded and took action, educating people and sending a team to look after the area.

He pointed out that sometimes, litter would be present in the desert despite trash cans being placed nearby:

The issue was also mentioned on Dubai's direct line radio programme, where a local vendor expressed his shock after returning from a short break to find his usual spot in his area completely cleared of vendors.

"I have been selling traditional dishes here for a long time, alongside many others," the caller said. "When I returned, everyone was gone. Dubai Municipality and Police came and informed me that selling in this area is now prohibited."

However, the call was quickly met with a reality check from another UAE resident living near these desert hotspots. The caller defended the authorities' firm stance, citing "chaos" and "environmental pollution."

"We cannot blame the Municipality," the resident argued. "This random selling by both citizens and non-citizens has spiralled out of control. Every morning, I witness piles of plastic, leftover food, and discarded utensils."

He also mentioned the hard work he witnesses every morning from the municipality team to clean these areas.

The resident also highlighted how some "abandon" their picnic setups in the desert. "People leave their plates and belongings behind as if they are still sitting there. Perhaps because these items are cheap and they don't want the hassle of packing them and storing them, but it's the Municipality teams who spend hours every single morning cleaning up the mess."

Violations and penalties

According to existing regulations on the Dubai Municipality website, any food operation, temporary or permanent, must be registered via the FoodWatch platform and possess a valid permit to ensure public health and environmental safety.

For those looking to trade legally this winter, the Dubai Municipality Portal offers clear guidelines on temporary permits, and specific places,ensuring that the city's sands remain clean for everyone to enjoy.

Littering and leaving waste in public areas including deserts, open spaces and picnic sites, is a punishable offence.

Individuals found disposing of trash outside designated bins or abandoning food waste, plastic items or picnic equipment can face fines ranging from Dh 500 to Dh1,000, with penalties increasing in cases of repeat offences or larger volumes of waste.