Markets Rally On Tech Strength As Commodities Hit Records

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Asian markets surge on technology leadership

​Asian equity markets rose sharply on Monday, led by gains in technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-linked stocks after positive US market momentum at the close of last week.

​The rally demonstrates continued investor appetite for technology exposure, particularly in companies benefiting from AI infrastructure spending.

​Japanese, South Korean, and Taiwanese markets showed particular strength, with semiconductor and electronics manufacturers leading the advance.

​This performance suggests that despite recent volatility, conviction remains strong in the technology sector's growth prospects.

​Yen weakness supports Japanese exporters

​Last week the Bank of Japan (BoJ) lifted interest rates to a 30-year high, but the yen weakened to near annual lows, boosting export-oriented equities.

​This counter-intuitive currency response reflects market expectations that Japanese monetary policy will remain accommodative relative to other major economies.

​The weaker Japanese yen provides a significant tailwind for Japan's export-heavy corporate sector, inflating overseas earnings when converted back to yen.

​Major exporters in automotive, electronics, and industrial equipment sectors benefit particularly from this currency dynamic, driving the Nikkei 225 higher.

​UK assets supported by easing expectations

​After recent UK interest rate cuts and softer inflation, market positioning continues to price in further monetary easing in 2026.

​This creates a supportive backdrop for UK equities and government bonds as investors anticipate continued Bank of England (BoE) accommodation.

​UK companies have seen strong interest from overseas acquirers, lifting overall deal values to multiyear highs despite lower domestic deal volumes.

​This foreign M&A activity demonstrates international investor interest in UK assets at current valuations and supports sentiment into 2026.

​UK current account deficit smallest since Q3 2024

​The UK's current account deficit narrowed sharply to £12.1bn, or 1.6% of gross domestic product (GDP), in third quarter (Q3) 2025, down from a downwardly revised £21.2bn in second quarter (Q2) and well below market expectations for a £21.3bn shortfall. This was the smallest deficit since Q3 2024, reflecting a marked improvement in the primary income balance.

​The primary income deficit shrank to £1.9bn from £8.4bn, as income receipts increased by £5.5bn while payments to overseas investors fell by £1.1bn. The goods trade deficit also improved, narrowing to £58.9bn from £60.0bn.

​At the same time, the services surplus widened to £52.8bn from £51.3bn, with service exports rising more than imports. Exports of services increased by £2.2bn to £137.9bn, led by gains in transport and intellectual property services.

​By contrast, the secondary income deficit widened marginally, increasing by £0.1bn to £4.1bn, equivalent to 0.5% of GDP, from £4.0bn or 0.5% of GDP in Q2.

​US markets positioned for continued strength

​US stock futures were higher ahead of a holiday-shortened week, indicating continued optimism among equity investors about near-term market direction.

​The positive futures positioning suggests that recent gains have not exhausted buyer appetite, with investors maintaining constructive views.

​Holiday-shortened weeks often see reduced liquidity, which can amplify moves in either direction depending on sentiment.

​Current positioning suggests investors are leaning toward risk-on positioning heading into the year-end period.

​Precious metals reach new milestones

​Commodities rally: Oil prices edged up and precious metals rallied - with both gold and silver prices hitting new records.

​The precious metals strength reflects continued safe-haven demand and monetary policy expectations supporting non-yielding assets.

​Oil's over one percentage point gain suggests stabilising energy markets, with supply-demand dynamics finding equilibrium after the past couple of weeks' downward momentum.

​The oil price is building on gains from the end of last week as rising geopolitical tensions heightened concerns over potential supply disruptions. In the Americas, frictions between the US and Venezuela intensified after reports that US authorities are pursuing another vessel near Venezuelan waters, reinforcing President Trump's blockade of the country. Washington has already seized two oil tankers this month, including one over the weekend.

​Geopolitical risks also increased in Eastern Europe. Ukraine carried out its first strike on a Russian oil tanker in the Mediterranean, following earlier attacks on Lukoil assets in the Caspian Sea. These developments come against the backdrop of continued diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing the conflict between the two countries to an end.

​The commodity strength across both precious and energy segments demonstrates broad-based investor appetite for real assets.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.