Russians Launch 493 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the invaders carried out 493 strikes on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Russian forces launched five on Bilohiria and Uspenivka. As many as 288 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne, five MLRS strikes hit Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. A total of 195 artillery shellings targeted the settlements of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne," he noted.

Fedorov also specified that 43 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure were received. No civilian casualties were reported.

As previously reported, according to the AFU, Russian forces are preparing for assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the front in order to advance toward Donetsk region and fully reach its administrative borders.