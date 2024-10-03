Kuwait Partakes In 28Th Meeting Of GCC Culture Ministries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -Kuwait's of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi partook Thursday in the 28th meeting of the Gulf GCC Ministers of Culture in Doha.

During the inaugural speech, Qatari Minister of Culture Abdulrahman bin Hamad stressed that cooperation in the cultural field between the GCC countries is crucial for facing cultural challenges in the era of digital revolutions.

He emphasized that the 2020-2030 GCC Cultural Strategy is a testament to the unwavering commitment to the Arab-Islamic identity.

Bin Hamad said that the GCC seeks to also preserve Gulf identity while attaching to the principles of mutual respect with other cultures.

The Secretary-General of the GCC, Jassem Al-Budaiwi underlined the need to preserve the roots of Arabian Gulf culture by establish a civilization that is not shaken by challenges.

He pointed out that this committee has achieved many accomplishments and contributed to strengthening the regional and global status of the GCC countries drawing upon the GCC rich cultural heritage and openness to all civilizations. (end)

sss











