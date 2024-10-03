Min. Al-Fassam Heads Kuwaiti Delegation At GCC 2025 Conf.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, and Acting Minister of Oil Nora Al-Fassam led on Thursday the delegation participating in the GCC 2035 in Doha.

During the conference's panel discussion, the conferees discussed the region's and economic scenes, and climate technological developments as well as GCC member states' possibility to develop a cooperative regional model in light of challenges, Kuwait's Finance said in a statement.

They focused on topics of economic recovery, challenges resulted in global geopolitical tensions, and how GCC member states exploit regional collaboration to bolster economic resilience amid global geopolitical challenges, while balancing regional economic priorities against global demands, it added.

The conference is currently held in Qatar, in cooperation with Georgetown University, Qatar's Ministry of Finance and the GCC General Secretariat.

GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and GCC Finance Ministers were present. (Pick up previous)

