Reciprocal Cultural Visit Between Indian And Sri Lankan Armed Forces

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, October 3: Reciprocal cultural visit between Indian and Sri Lankan commenced on 02 October 2024, with arrival of Indian Air Force Aircraft with 120 Indian Armed forces personnel at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo. During the course of next three days, Indian delegation will be visiting cultural sites in and around Nuwara Eliya. The aircraft departed with 120 Sri Lankan Armed forces personnel for a three day long visit to Bodh Gaya, India.

A ceremonial welcome was accorded to the incoming delegation and were received by senior officers of Indian High Commission, Colombo and Sri Lankan Armed forces. A memento exchange between the heads of delegations from both sides was followed by a group photograph. The aim of this cultural exchange is to further enhance people to people contact between both the Armed Forces and exposing them to each other's cultural heritage.

Bilateral relations between Indian and Sri Lankan Armed forces in line with India's Neighbourhood First Policy has been deep rooted and extensive. Defence cooperation between both the nations spans across multiple spheres including training, capability development of Sri Lankan Armed forces personnel, bilateral exercises, bilateral goodwill visits by Navy and Coast Guard ships and people to people contact.

It may be recalled that similar cultural exchanges have taken place twice in the past with last visit in June 2019 wherein 80 Armed Forces personnel from both sides have visited India and Sri Lanka respectively. These visits were halted post Covid, however, through the efforts of Ministry of Defence from both sides and High Commission of India in Colombo, these cultural exchanges have re-commenced this year.

