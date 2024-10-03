Prime Minister Pays Field Visit To Mafraq, Checks On Facilities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan continued his weekly unannounced tours across the Kingdom on Wednesday, visiting educational, health, agricultural, and production facilities in Balama, Rehab, and the Northern Badia regions in Mafraq.

During the tour, the prime minister expressed appreciation for the efforts of institutions, particularly in education and healthcare, highlighting the commitment of workers who provide efficient services to citizens, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Hassan began in Balama, where he checked on Al Faisaliyah Elementary Mixed School, which was built with local donations, commending the initiative as a national model of social responsibility and emphasising its role in supporting government efforts to provide quality educational opportunities for students.

After assessing the school's current needs, he pledged government support for its expansion and improvement.

In Rehab, Hassan listened to feedback from visitors at the Comprehensive Health Centre, where they praised the services and equipment available to the district and surrounding areas in western Mafraq.

At the Northern Badia Hospital in Salhiya, Hassan lauded the hospital staff and the quality of services provided to citizens.

In Sama Sarhan, he visited agricultural projects focused on water harvesting that employ 48 families in the area.

Hassan reiterates government support for such innovative initiatives, which align with the Kingdom's goals of enhancing food security and expanding agricultural production.

The prime minister also listened to the experiences of those involved in the projects and discussed potential developments to ensure their sustainability and increase economic and employment opportunities, stressing the government's commitment to considering the possibility of establishing a cooperative association for these projects.

In the Sabha district, Hassan met with fruit farmers whose products constitute a significant portion of the Kingdom's local fruit supply, expressing appreciation for their efforts and the government's commitment to providing facilities to support the expansion and development of their agricultural projects.

The prime minister assured farmers that their proposals regarding packaging, classification, and refrigeration would receive government support.

In Mogheir Al Sarhan, the prime minister visited a factory of Herfat Al Ibra Company, specialising in export-oriented garment production. Established in partnership with Mogheir Al Sarhan municipality, the factory provides 287 jobs for local residents.

After discussions with factory management, Hassan stressed the government's commitment to supporting the factory's expansion and creating more jobs for the community.

Hassan also visited the Rabia Women's Association in Zaatari, which offers employment opportunities for women in garment making, tailoring, and other crafts.

The premier stressed the importance of expanding job opportunities provided by the association, reiterating the government's support for women's initiatives and income-generating sectors.

Hassan was accompanied on the tour by the ministers of local administration and agriculture and the governor of Mafraq.