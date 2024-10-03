5TH ANNUAL MAUDE's AWARDS WINNERS ANNOUNCED

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MAUDE'S AWARDS: RECOGNIZING INNOVATIONS IN DEMENTIA CARE

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 5TH Annual Maude's Award Recipients are announced today. Maude's Awards was created to reward innovations that enrich the quality of life for persons living with Alzheimer's and related dementias as well as their care partners.Those Award Categories for this year's recipients are Making Connections, Supporting Care Partners, and Cultivating2024 Maude's Awards Recipients are:ORGANIZATIONS ($25,000).ARTZ Philadelphia –“ARTZ @ Jefferson: Opening Doors to Empathy Through the Arts” – MAKING CONNECTIONS“ARTZ @ Jefferson: Opening Doors to Empathy Through the Arts" is an arts and dementia mentoring program in which future healthcare providers across the professions at several medical teaching centers in Philadelphia, learn from mentors affected by dementia and care partners about their lived experiences pre- and post-diagnosis..Alzheimer's Los Angeles –“Recuerdos Perdidos” - SUPPORTING CARE PARTNERSRecuerdos Perdidos/Lost Memories is a powerful, innovative telenovela developed to educate Latinos about dementia. Season 1 (2017) focused on a family whose grandmother develops dementia. Season 2 (2020), follows the same family as she declines, showing behavioral symptoms that stress the family. Soon to be released, Season 3 covers late stage and end of life care. Each season has four episodes. The actors are all bilingual and bicultural. The telenovela can be viewed in either English or Spanish with subtitles..UT Health San Antonio –Caring for the Caregiver Program (C4CP) - SUPPORTING CARE PARTNERSThe Caring for the Caregiver Program (C4CP) of the School of Nursing at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio fulfills a need for more comprehensive education and support for families living with dementia. The education and skills-training approach builds caregiver confidence, and capacity in performing complex care tasks. Some of the most popular services are, 1) the Memory Café, a quarterly gathering, 2) tailored referrals for caregivers enrolled in the Telephone Reassurance Program, 3) Dementia Friendly San Antonio Advisory Council, 4) Essentials of Caregiving monthly educational series, 5) the Virtual Dementia Training, and the latest and newest service, 6) Health Digital Literacy workshops.INDIVIDUALS ($5,000).Arlieta Hall –“Finding Your Laughter” – MAKING CONNECTIONSArlieta was a caregiver for her father who lived with Alzheimer's disease. She used improv and stand-up comedy to communicate with him and as therapy until the day he died. While she was caregiving him with her step mother, she took videos of everyday life and posted them on social media which ultimately led to the creation of a documentary:“Finding Your Laughter.”In 2018 she created " Take Care" an introductory caregiver workshop which covers what is improv and how to use it (interactive segment), tools to process caregiving challenges, enabling one to find humor, and what laughter can produce when interacting with others..Theresa Montgomery –“T&L WTD Let's Talk About it” – MAKING CONNECTIONSAs a person living with dementia, Theresa's journey inspires her work to empower individuals impacted by dementia, to encourage them to embrace life fully, and to advocate for greater awareness and support. Despite the challenges, she is motivated to inspire others to live their best lives and make a positive difference. Her experiences have taught her the importance of resilience, strength, and continuous learning.The program is a podcast called "T&L WTD Let's Talk About It" where individuals living with dementia share personal stories, insights, and advocacy efforts. WTD means Walking the Talk for Dementia..Kristin Nelson – Audivi Memory Banks – MAKING CONNECTIONSKristin became the primary caregiver for her mother with Alzheimer's (AD) after her father died. Like others with AD, her mother had no short-term memory but vivid long-term memories that she repeated. Kristin recorded the memories and put them on a website with photos. She saw her mother's joy as she laughed, nodded, and acted them out, offering her comfort and familiarity in her otherwise confusing day. Preserving memories for individuals with memory loss became Kristin's passion and she founded Audivi Memory Banks (Latin for 'I heard').Audivi Memory Bank's digital application saves memories in an on-line personalized memory bank that can be played back anytime creating moments of joy and reduced anxiety for individuals with dementia and helping caregivers redirect challenging moments, reducing their own stress and burnout..C. Nathaniel Brown –“Remember Me: Dementia in the African American Community” - Austell, GA - SUPPORTING CARE PARTNERSC. Nathaniel's connection with dementia is personal with several family members affected by the disease. After seeing the impact dementia was having on his family and the community, he produced a documentary called Remember Me: Dementia in the African American Community featuring interviews with those living with dementia, caregivers, clinical researchers, neuropsychologists, faith leaders, and others.The film, which focuses on dementia education, reducing stigma, and encouraging dialogue, has screened widely at film festivals followed by panel discussions. The events dubbed“The Expose Dementia Tour” creates safe opportunities for people living with dementia and care partners to see they are not alone, gain valuable resources, and make connections.HONORABLE MENTIONS.Cooley Dickinson Hospital – The Pioneer Valley Memory Care Initiative (PVMCI) – MAKING CONNECTIONSThe Pioneer Valley Memory Care Initiative (PVMCI) volunteer program is the only program of its kind locally, and matches people living with dementia (PLD) and Alzheimer's, and their caregivers, with trained volunteers..Dementia Action Alliance (DAA) –“Pathways to Well-Being” – CULTIVATING HEALTHDementia Action Alliance (DAA) recognized the need for resources that help people manage dementia proactively, focusing on self-care, resilience, and adapting to new challenges, so they created the“Pathways to Well-Being” manual. It offers advice and inspiration, and champions active, enabled living, transforming apathy into empowerment.- - - - - - - - - - - -Maude's Awards was created in 2019 by Richard Ferry in honor of his beloved wife of 65 years. In 2013, Maude was diagnosed with dementia. As a loving care partner and tireless advocate, Richard continues the journey by discovering and sharing innovations

