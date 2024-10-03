KRAFTON TO UNVEIL NEW GAMES AT G-STAR 2024

(MENAFN- Edelman) Bengaluru, 3rd October 2024 - KRAFTON, Inc. will participate in the international gaming exhibition G-STAR 2024, held at BEXCO in Busan from 14-17 November, marking the company’s eighth consecutive year of attendance. At G-STAR 2024, KRAFTON will showcase inZOI, Dinkum Mobile, and Project ARC, among others. The company will offer hands-on demos and a variety of events and programs for fans visiting the booth.



inZOI is a life simulation game that enhances immersion with realistic graphics and detailed, in-depth simulation, creating unexpected situations and various life stories. At its first hands-on showcase during gamescom 2024 in August, the game garnered significant global attention, with visitors queuing for over five hours.



Dinkum Mobile is a mobile game currently in development, based on the IP of the open-world life simulation PC game Dinkum, created by Australian solo developer James Bendon. Since its release in 2022, Dinkum has sold over one million copies and has been beloved by players worldwide.



Project ARC will be revealed to the public for the first time at G-STAR. It is a top-down 5v5 PvP shooter that offers a fresh, tactical experience through unique characters and fast-paced, realistic shooting action.



Additionally, games developed through KRAFTON’s corporate social responsibility program, BETTER GROUND, will be showcased through presentation. BETTER GROUND is a talent donation initiative where KRAFTON employees mentor high school students aspiring to enter game development.



KRAFTON will set up its booth at the BTC Hall of BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1. Further details on the showcased titles, booth setup, and event programs will be announced in the coming weeks.







