How Saudi Arabia is empowering MSMEs to support economic growth

( MENAFN - Oxford Business Group) The Kafalah programme is playing a critical role in empowering micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector as the Kingdom works towards its Vision 2030 goals. The upcoming report “MSME Empowerment in Saudi Arabia”, produced by Oxford Business Group in partnership with Kafalah, details the factors that are shaping the future of the MSME segment and driving sustainable economic development in Saudi Arabia.

