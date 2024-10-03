Axicom Names New European President

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Axicom has named former Red Consultancy managing director Isobel Coney as its new European president.



Joining the global senior leadership team, Coney will oversee Axicom's seven European offices, in London, Stockholm, Munich, Paris, Milan, Amsterdam and Madrid, reporting to global CEO Matthew Lackie.



Coney became Red Consultancy's first managing director in 2021 , in her second stint at the agency – she was previously with the Accordience-owned firm for 16 years, serving as director of consumer and then managing director of consumer division Play. From 2018 to 2021, Coney relocated to Los Angeles as SVP and partner at FleishmanHillard.



The appointment comes as former European president Kate Stevens steps up into a new global role as chief experience officer of the technology specialist agency, which is part of the Burson family within WPP.



Coney brings integrated marketing and creative experience across the technology, consumer, financial services, entertainment, health and FMCG sectors. She is tasked with driving growth across Europe, developing the team and bringing in new services including advanced data and analytics, creative and content to the region.



Lackie told PRovoke Media:“Our European network has a super-strong culture built around a strong regional client portfolio – when you look at our transformation globally we've been focused on the capabilities we are offering clients and how we not only serve technology brands but brands with a technology story, in automotive, energy and healthcare.



“When I was thinking about who would be a good fit to take on the European the mantle, I thought of Isobel straight away – we worked together briefly and I saw first-hand the strength of her consultancy, creative brilliance and leadership skills. Building those assets across multiple sectors is exactly what we need to drive our business across Europe. Her experience and collaborative spirit make her the perfect leader to guide our teams in embracing the innovation-led future of our industry.”



Coney told PRovoke Media the timing of her appointment was“serendipitous”:“I'm at exactly the right point in my career to match Axicom's trajectory – I wanted to take on a broader European role, but in an agency where there is still that fire and hunger. It feels like Axicom is at a tipping point and we need to capitalise on that – the combination of my skill set and the agency's inflection point are well aligned.”



She added:“I'm really thrilled. Having worked with Matt, I knew what the top leadership style would be like. He has set an incredible tone for the whole agency; it's always had a special culture and with new leadership that's been accelerated and accentuated – it's a powerful combination, along with a strong client base, as we innovate and prospect for new types of clients and work.”



Axicom, which was named as PRovoke Media's best consultancy to work for in EMEA this year and is shortlisted for the global technology agency of the year award, has also appointed Laura Pettit as its first chief people officer.



The agency has this year won major accounts including Zendesk ; growth in 2024 is set to reach low double digits.

