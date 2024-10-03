Spain’S Tourism Boom: Record-Breaking 64.3 Million International Visitors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Spain welcomed a record-breaking 64.3 million international tourists from January to August, an 11.2% increase over the same period last year.



The National Statistics Institute (INE) published these remarkable figures on Wednesday. Spain ranks as the second most visited country, following France in international arrivals.



International travelers spent 86.471 billion euros in Spain during this time frame. This marks a significant 17.6% year-on-year increase in tourist expenditure.



The country's continues to thrive, surpassing previous records. August alone saw 10.9 million international tourists arrive in Spain.



This number is 7.3% higher than August 2023. Visitors spent 15.363 billion euros, a 13% increase from the previous year.







The average tourist spent 1,405 euros during their stay in August. Daily expenditure reached 188 euros per person. Most visitors chose to stay between four and seven nights in the country.



The United Kingdom led as the top source of tourists, sending nearly 12.7 million visitors. France followed with almost 9.2 million, while Germany contributed over 8 million tourists.



Catalonia emerged as the most popular destination, welcoming 13.7 million travelers. The Balearic Islands attracted 11.2 million visitors, while the Canary Islands hosted 9.9 million tourists.



Industry and Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu emphasized the need for continued improvement. He stressed diversification, decentralization, and digitalization of the tourism sector as key strategies for future growth.



Spain, a global tourism powerhouse, ended 2023 with historic figures. The country hosted over 85 million international travelers and generated more than 108 billion euros in revenue.



These remarkable statistics underscore Spain's enduring appeal as a top tourist destination. The country's tourism industry continues to evolve, adapting to changing traveler preferences and global trends.



Spain's Tourism Boom: Record-Breaking 64.3 Million International Visitors

