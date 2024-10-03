Eurozone’s unemployment rate decreases to 6.4 percent in August

(MENAFN) In August 2024, the unemployment rate in the euro area decreased to 6.4 percent, down from 6.6 percent in August 2023, according to data released by Eurostat on Wednesday. This marks a positive trend in the market, reflecting an overall improvement in employment conditions within the region. Similarly, the unemployment rate in the European Union (EU) stood at 5.9 percent, a slight decline from 6 percent a year earlier, indicating a steady recovery across the 27-member bloc.



The total number of unemployed individuals in the EU reached approximately 13.03 million in August 2024, with around 10.92 million of those in the euro area. This represents a reduction in unemployment levels compared to previous months. Specifically, the figures show a decrease of 108,000 unemployed persons in the EU and 94,000 in the euro area compared to July 2024. In comparison to August 2023, unemployment fell by 142,000 in the EU and by 233,000 in the euro area, demonstrating a significant year-on-year improvement.



Spain recorded the highest unemployment rate among EU countries at 11.3 percent, highlighting ongoing challenges in its labor market. Conversely, the Czech Republic boasted the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 2.6 percent, showcasing its robust employment situation. These disparities underline the varied economic conditions and labor market dynamics across different member states.



Youth unemployment also showed encouraging signs of improvement, with rates for individuals under 25 years of age standing at 14.1 percent in the euro area and 14.3 percent in the EU as of August 2024. Both figures reflect declines compared to previous periods, indicating that efforts to enhance job opportunities for younger populations are beginning to take effect and contributing to the overall positive trend in employment across the region.

