Vinhomes Redefines Urban Living With All-In-One Havens Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM- Media OutReach Newswire - 3 October 2024 - Vinhomes has elevated the standard of urban living in Vietnam with its all-in-one residential developments. Building on a successful track record and the country's thriving economy, Vinhomes is now seeking international customers for its world-class projects. The company's strategic vision and commitment to quality and innovation have positioned it as a key player in both the Vietnamese and regional markets.





In an era of digital immersion and shifting boundaries, a yearning for cleaner living and deeper connection sweeps the world. Responding to this longing, Vinhomes' all-in-one urban sanctuaries like Ocean City and Vinhomes Royal Island rise across the globe. Their bold forms and groundbreaking concepts, reaching for the sky, reshape the future of urban dwelling and entice a new breed of residents seeking both progress and community.



A Prime Destination for Global Residents Seeking Vietnamese Experiences



Young professionals and entrepreneurs crave traveling and connecting, stimulating environments and diverse perspectives. This yearning finds a home in all-in-one havens, which offer not only professional avenues but also a sense of belonging and a vibrant tapestry of cultural exchange. Fueled by economic growth, a surge in business opportunities, and the escalating cost of living elsewhere, Hanoi is drawing a new wave of global migrants. These digital nomads seek sunnier shores and greener pastures in an increasingly interconnected world.



Ranked by ADB as one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, Vietnam has become a magnet for young tech talents and remote workers. Its rich cultural tapestry, affordability compared to Western countries, and pleasant climate proves particularly appealing to a generation increasingly disenchanted with high rents and the daily grind back home.



According to the Expat Insider Survey by InterNations, the world's largest expat community, affordability, sunshine, and overall satisfaction are Vietnam's winning recipe for happiness. Not surprisingly, InterNations ranked Vietnam among the top 15 expat destinations for 2023.



Vietnam particularly excelled in the "personal finance" category, with a stellar 77% of respondents praising its budget-friendly lifestyle. This financial advantage, combined with Vietnam's undeniable charm and ample sunshine, creates a powerful magnet for expats seeking both financial ease and a vibrant life abroad.



In that context, Vinhomes has cultivated a strong reputation for creating exceptional living environments. Residents benefit from a comprehensive ecosystem of amenities, including schools, healthcare facilities, recreational spaces, and retail outlets. With a commitment to fostering community engagement, Vinhomes has transformed its developments into thriving urban hubs, earning accolades as one of the nation's most desirable places to live. This holistic approach has propelled the company to the forefront of Vietnam's real estate industry.



All-Inclusive Living in Vietnam



Vinhomes sets its sights on attracting global citizens with Ocean City, a sprawling 1,200-hectare urban area east of Hanoi. Poised to become Vinhomes' largest investment project within a decade, Ocean City promises to reshape residents' lives with a seamless blend of sophisticated amenities, world-class experiences, and elegant living spaces. Many residents, having lived overseas, say it is the most liveable place on the planet to call home, attributing this sentiment to the joy it instills within them.



Envisioned as a symbol of global connection, Ocean City brings together wonders from around the world within its vibrant embrace. Classic European facades line bustling streets, where gondolas glide beneath Venetian bridges. Across the 830-meter man-made miniature Venice River, K-Town pulsates with Korean energy, inviting visitors to explore traditional houses and savor authentic cuisine.



Within the mega-complex Ocean City, they have carved out an 6.2-hectare oasis: Vietnam's first-ever city-center saltwater lake. But that's not all. Pearl Lake, a freshwater haven with pristine white sand beaches, completes the picture, offering residents a unique waterfront lifestyle within the beating heart of Hanoi.



Beyond dazzling sights, Ocean City pulsates with the energy of global connection. Smart office towers stand shoulder-to-shoulder with leisure havens, ensuring residents can keep pace with the world's economic rhythm without leaving their vibrant, dynamic hub. Its TechnoPark Tower, rising from this urban oasis, has become Vietnam's first smart building to conquer the prestigious IBcon Digie Awards, surpassing international competitors and cementing Ocean City's place as a global innovation leader.



Vinhomes has further expanded its vision with Vinhomes Royal Island, an 877-hectare development inspired by the world's most coveted island getaways. This project offers residents a unique blend of luxury, natural beauty, and modern conveniences. The community boasts an extensive network of 31 parks, swimming pools, and sports facilities.



By offering exceptional living environments that combine modern amenities, vibrant communities, and a strong focus on quality, Vinhomes is attracting international residents seeking a more fulfilling and balanced lifestyle. As the world continues to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of its citizens, Vinhomes' all-in-one developments are poised to become the model for future urban living.











Hashtag: #vinhomes

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN03102024003551001712ID1108742378