Iran claims Israel struck by hypersonic missiles

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of military tensions in the region, Iran has reportedly launched hypersonic missiles in its recent strikes against Israel, marking the first use of such advanced weaponry by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This development was announced following a series of missile salvos that Iran characterized as a direct response to the Israeli killings of key figures from Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as an Iranian general who was present in Lebanon.



The hypersonic Fattah-2 missiles were deployed to penetrate Israeli radar systems effectively, according to Iranian reports citing the IRGC. The operation, referred to as "Operation Honest Promise 2," purportedly achieved a success rate of 80-90% in hitting designated targets. Among the sites targeted were the Tel Nof air base near Tel Aviv and the Netsarim area close to Gaza, where Iranian sources claimed a significant number of Israeli tanks were destroyed.



Furthermore, Iran asserted that it successfully targeted several Israeli F-35 fighter jets stationed at the Nevatim air base, strategically located between Beersheba and the Dead Sea.



In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged the incoming missile threat, estimating that around 180 missiles were launched during the attack. The IDF stated that while a few hits were recorded, the majority of the missiles were intercepted effectively. The only reported casualty from the incident was a Palestinian individual who was killed by a fragment of a falling missile near Jericho in the West Bank.



This recent bombardment represents a larger and more comprehensive military operation compared to an earlier strike in April, which was Iran's first known attack involving ballistic missiles and drones against Israel. That initial attack was a reprisal for an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.



The use of hypersonic missiles by Iran not only marks a new chapter in its military capabilities but also raises the stakes in the ongoing conflict with Israel, as both nations navigate a complex landscape of regional power dynamics and military technology advancements.

