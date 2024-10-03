Tune into WWE Bad Blood live on MBC’s Shahid

(MENAFN- mslgroup) This weekend, the most-anticipated WWE Premium live event, returns after a 20-year long hiatus; WWE Bad Blood is set to bring exhilarating action and iconic matches live from Atlanta, Georgia.



Taking place on Saturday 5th October, WWE Bad Blood will air exclusively in the region via MBC’s Shahid. Marking the 27th anniversary of the first-ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, the highly anticipated event will see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill take the stage as hosts for the night. Featuring iconic matchups and epic clashes, superstars are all geared up to battle it out and settle their feuds on the global stage.



The match card for this event, includes:



• CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell)

CM Punk will go to war with his heated adversary Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell. Over the past few months, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been in a bitter feud. Most recently, in a brutal Strap Match at WWE Bash in Berlin, Punk seemed as if he had finally put the rivalry to bed when he conquered McIntyre.



McIntyre wasn't finished, however, unleashing another vicious assault on the Sept. 2 episode of Raw. In response, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce set up a third match for Bad Blood, held inside the barbaric Hell in a Cell.



• Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley (with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage)

The bad blood between Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will culminate, fittingly, at WWE Bad Blood as they engage in an intense grudge match.

The history between these two Superstars dates to two years ago, featuring blindsides, attacks that led to serious injuries and home wrecking, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.



"Dirty" Dom stunned fans when he betrayed Mami and helped Morgan retain her title at SummerSlam, following that, at WWE Bash in Berlin, Ripley and Priest were able to gain some retribution as they defeated Morgan and Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match.



On Saturday, "Dirty" Dom will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage, leaving Morgan all alone to take on Mami. Ripley will look to inflict punishment on the woman that destroyed her life, as well as take back the title she never lost.



• Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor

Former Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Bálor will finally go one-on-one when they clash on Saturday night. The Judgment Day imploded at SummerSlam when Dirty Dom betrayed Ripley and Bálor cost Priest the World Heavyweight Title against Gunther. Since then, Priest and Ripley have been itching to get their payback, and Priest will get his when he and Bálor go head-to-head.



• Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will team up with his former rival who he dethroned at WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns, in a battle against The Bloodline.



Reigns made his triumphant return at SummerSlam to attack Solo Sikoa and attempt to reestablish control of The Bloodline but was ultimately laid out by the combined forces of Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in an explosive confrontation on SmackDown. He returned once again on the USA premiere of Friday Night SmackDown to help The American Nightmare stave off an onslaught. With the two rivals now allied, Rhodes and Reigns will join forces against Solo and The Samoan Werewolf in one of the biggest tag team matches ever.



• WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Bayley

WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax will be out to annihilate former titleholder Bayley when they clash in a SummerSlam rematch for the title. Bayley’s most recent reign came to a grinding halt at The Biggest Event of the Summer when interference from Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton paved the way for Jax to steal the title.



After both Naomi and Bayley pinned Jax at the same time in a high-stakes tag team match on Raw, Bayley battled it out with Naomi in an explosive one-on-one showdown to earn the right to challenge the WWE Women’s Champion. Both Superstars are now set for battle, but can Bayley stop The Irrestistable Force and once again claim the gold?



WWE Bad Blood will be followed by the hotly anticipated WWE Crown Jewel, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday 2nd November. The latest in the lineup of WWE events that have taken place in the emerging hub for international wrestling, WWE Crown Jewel marks the event's sixth edition in Saudi Arabia, having last visited for King and Queen of the Ring in May.



WWE Bad Blood takes place on Saturday 5th October and is scheduled to stream live in KSA on Sunday 6th October at 2:00AM, watch it live via MBC’s Shahid and then on the same day with Arabic subtitles on MBC Action.





