H.E. Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri Opens Future Food Forum 2024, says Food Security is National Priority with Aim to Reduce Food Imports to 50% by 2050

The sixth edition of Future Food Forum 2024 was opened today by His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, underlining the UAE's pivotal role in the regional food sector and the Food Cluster Strategy in enhancing food security and sustainability through public-private collaboration.

The two-day event is organised by UAE Food & Beverage Business Group F&B Business Group (F&B Group) under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy, focusing on the theme "Future Consumer, Future Government, and Future Food” in strategic partnership with the Dubai Chamber and features FoodTech Valley as an organising partner. Hosted at the Le Meridien Airport Hotel in Dubai, the event is also supported by the Abu Dhabi Food Hub and DP World. Future Food Forum has evolved into a platform driving policy and sector leadership in the UAE’s economy through innovation, sustainability, and emerging technology.

In his inaugural address, H.E. Al Marri emphasised the significance of the UAE’s Food Cluster Strategy, which was launched at last year’s Forum. He said, "We have worked closely with the F&B Group and industry leaders to advance the clustering process. With more than 15 working sessions and 300 participants, over 20 actionable initiatives are currently in design, which include Made in the UAE Food, Agri-Science Universities, Ecosystem Data Sharing platforms, Value Chain Finance Programs, and Food Fraud and Shield Programs.”

He reaffirmed that these initiatives aim to increase the food sector’s contribution to the UAE's GDP by US$10 billion and create 20,000 jobs by 2030, and said, “The UAE’s commitment to food security is evident from the fact that UAE has placed food security as a national priority, since the 2007 global food crisis. We are proud of our progress in domestic food production, with the aim of reducing food imports from 90% to 50% by mid-century,"

He further outlined the key pillars of the UAE’s food security, which is anchored in fostering innovation through world-class R&D and nurturing future food disruptors who will grow into global champions, as well as embedding sustainable practices across the food production value chain to ensure the protection of our environment for future generations.

H.E. Al Marri highlighted the growth potential of the GCC food and beverage sector, which is expected to hit US$128 billion by 2029, and urged the industry to harness this momentum to drive the UAE’s cluster strategy further. “In line with the UAE Food & Agricultural Transformation Strategy, we are well on track to increase food sector contribution to the GDP by US$10 billion and create more than 20,000 jobs. This growth should not remain a statistic—it represents livelihoods, opportunities, and a sustainable future for our country. Together, we can innovate for a sustainable tomorrow and ensure that the UAE remains a global leader in food security," he concluded.

Food Cluster Strategy in Action: Building the Future of Food in the UAE

A high-level ministerial discussion on the Food Cluster strategy saw vital ministries, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Economy, and Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, convening to explore policy reforms, collaboration, and investment in the sector. The strategy emphasises the inclusion of a diverse range of stakeholders, including government authorities, industry leaders, universities, and research institutions. One of the central goals is to foster knowledge transfer, maximise the contributions of all players, and address industry challenges through innovative ideas and research and development (R&D).

The meeting focused on ongoing initiatives aimed at driving collaboration and innovation in the food sector. A key outcome was the proposed governing board for the food cluster to enable the effective execution of the food cluster strategy. This board will monitor the implementation of strategic initiatives, align the goals of the industry with national economic priorities, and play a critical role in integrating scientific research and innovation into the industry, ensuring that stakeholders are continuously engaged in developing new approaches. It emphasised the importance of creating a self-driven initiative led by the industry, with government facilitation, to ensure its long-term success and scalability.

Opening the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Ahmad Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, said, “The idea behind creating the clusters is to enable dialogues between all the stakeholders, including universities, scientists, research institutions and ministries, to ensure food security in the future. As an import-heavy country, we know that there are a number of things that we, as a key sector, can do to enhance food security and supply chain, increase export, protect our market and practical policies. These topics should be openly discussed between the stakeholders.”

The meeting also reviewed key trends and highlighted the F&B sector's strong performance and future potential. In the previous year, the UAE saw a total volume of food imports amounting to US$23 billion, while food exports reached US$6.6 billion. During the first half of the year, the sector experienced a 20% growth in total trade. Food imports increased by 23%, and exports saw a 19% rise, showcasing the UAE's commitment to bolstering its food security and expanding its role in the global food trade industry.

UAE Foodverse Launches: A Virtual Ecosystem for Data and Partnerships

One of the key announcements as F&B Group Chairman Saleh Abdullah Lootah opened the event was the launch of the UAE Foodverse by the F&B Group. This innovative virtual platform aims to transform the nation’s food ecosystem by offering real-time data, fostering collaborations, and creating partnerships within the industry. The Foodverse will bridge the gap between industry stakeholders, enabling seamless information sharing and more strategic decision-making in the food sector.

“UAE Foodverse is a revolutionary metaverse platform designed to connect the global F&B industry virtually. As part of the UAE’s Food Cluster Strategy, the Foodverse will foster collaboration, innovation, and trade within a virtual environment,” said Saleh Lootah. Some of the key features of the platform include educational modules to understand food security regulations and supply chain management, VR-based interactive workshops for training and product demonstrations, gamified experiences targeting the Gen-Z and future consumers, as well as a virtual marketplace for showcasing products, linking directly to e-commerce platforms, and streamlining operations from farm to fork.

Agenda Highlight:

The Future Food Forum 2024 features a dynamic agenda addressing critical topics in the food and beverage industry, tackling the GCC's response to the global food crisis, with insights from industry leaders.

Further highlights include discussions on food security and climate change, with panels delving into innovative technologies and partnerships shaping the future of food production. The agenda also features sessions on empowering SMEs in the UAE's F&B manufacturing industry, sustainability in value chains through packaging and circular economy practices, and the role of e-commerce innovations in transforming supply chains. These sessions bring together experts and leaders from across the GCC, offering insights and strategies to drive resilience, innovation, and collaboration in the evolving F&B landscape.

The event is supported by some of the biggest brands, including Agthia, Al Ghurair Foods, Al Ain Farms, IFFCO, Almarai, BRF, and Tetra Pak, as well as industry organisations such as IFPA.

Besides being a platform for sharing market insights and evolving themes, Future Food Forum once again features the ‘Free From Food Dubai’ exhibition, which returns this year, showcasing innovation in the free from, organic, vegan, functional and healthy ingredient food industries, and will be co-located under Forum.





