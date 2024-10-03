Today In Kuwait's History
1961 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree appointing Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as the first Foreign Department chief in addition to his position as director of the Department of Public health.
1977 -- A hijacked Japanese airplane landed in Kuwait for refuel before flying to Damascus, Syria, and the hijackers released seven hostages.
1986 -- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened Kuwait's new permanent mission to the UN in New York, US.
1998 -- Kuwait stock exchange began trading in deferred stocks, the first market in the Middle East to carry out such transactions.
2005 -- The Higher Committee for Consultation on the Completion of Sharia Islamic law, an Amiri Diwan institute, established in 1991, inaugurated its headquarters.
2010 -- Kuwait national team won the West Asian football championship after beating Iran 2-1 in the final match held at King Abdullah II stadium in Jordan.
2013 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8) opened its first unmanned fuel station, Tango, on a highway in the Netherlands.
2018 -- Kuwait Stock Exchange became full member in the World Federation of Exchanges.
2019 - Kuwait was elected member in the Arab Human Rights Committee of the League of Arab States.
2021 -- Students attended classes in person in public and private schools after studying online for 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
2021 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a USD 1.9 million-donation agreement with the UN Refugees Agency (UNHCR) to develop health services for Syrian refugees in Jordan.
2022 -- Dr. Bader Al-Enezi of Kuwait University (KU) won a patent from the US for an eco-friendly water desalinization device. (end) gta
