'A Night Of Mozart' Concert On Oct 4

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Philharmonic (QPO) will perform 'A Night of Mozart' concert Friday at the Qatar National Centre, Auditorium 3.

The concert features conductor Andreas Weiser, alongside a distinguished quartet of wind soloists.

The concert commences with the spirited overture to“The Marriage of Figaro,” an opera buffa in four acts that ranks among the ten most frequently performed operas globally.

Following this, soloists German Diaz Blanco, Rony Moser, Daniel Hrinda, and Peter Davida will take the spotlight for the“Sinfonia Concertante.” This composition exemplifies Mozart's exceptional ability to harmonise solo instruments with the orchestra. It represents one of the most celebrated musical forms of Mozart's era, known in Italian as“symphonia concertante,” which merges the symphony's rich sound with structural clarity, showcasing its charm and melodious nature.

The evening will conclude with Mozart's final and arguably most magnificent symphony, the“Jupiter.”

Symphony No. 41 is marked by profound serenity and expressive power, blending the traditional fugal style in its finale with the classical balance of sonata form in its first, second, and fourth movements. Its innovative orchestration employs woodwinds independently, enhancing their unique timbral identity and contributing to greater formal clarity.

