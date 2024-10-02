Electric Shower Exit Marks New Era For Brazil’S Dexco

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Dexco, a major Brazilian company, has sold its Corona and Thermosystem brands to Zagonel. This move marks Dexco's departure from the electric shower business.



The sale includes a in Aracaju and distribution centers in Aracaju and Tubarão. Dexco will retain ownership of the Hydra brand.



The company expects a impact of approximately R$100 million ($18 million USD) in its third-quarter results. This amount will be recorded as an impairment charge and classified as a non-recurring event.



Despite this anticipated hit, Dexco 's shares rose 1.5% on the B3 stock exchange following the announcement. Corona, once a household name in Brazil, was known for its catchy jingle in the 1970s and 1980s.



The brand even appeared on Corinthians' jerseys during the 1984 Brazilian Championship. However, the market landscape has changed significantly since those days of brand dominance.







Electric showers have gradually lost ground to gas heating systems in urban areas across Brazil. This shift in consumer preferences likely influenced Dexco's decision to divest these brands.

Dexco's Strategic Divestment

The company had acquired Thermosystem in 2012 and Corona in 2015. The sale aligns with Dexco's previously announced asset divestment strategy, allowing the company to focus on its core businesses.



This strategic realignment seems to have resonated positively with investors, despite the short-term financial implications. Dexco's decision reflects broader changes in the Brazilian market for home appliances and fixtures.



As urban infrastructure improves, consumers are increasingly opting for more sophisticated heating systems. This trend has put pressure on traditional electric shower manufacturers to adapt or exit the market.



The sale to Zagonel ensures continuity for the Corona and Thermosystem brands. Zagonel will take over the production facility in Aracaju, which has an annual capacity of 12 million units.



This strategic move by Dexco highlights the importance of portfolio management in a rapidly changing market. Companies must remain agile and willing to divest non-core assets to maintain competitiveness.



The positive market reaction suggests that investors appreciate Dexco's proactive approach to portfolio management.

MENAFN02102024007421016031ID1108740874