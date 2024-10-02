Over 33,000 Hasidic Pilgrims Arrive In Uman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 33,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"For now, more than 33,500 pilgrims have already arrived in the city for the celebration," Taburets said.

According to him, the situation in the city is under control. Locals and visitors were urged to respond to air raid alerts.

"We do not record any significant violations. Services are operating in enhanced mode. The curfew in our city remains unchanged," Taburets added.

He told Suspilne that this year more children came to Uman, including about 5,000 boys. Most of the pilgrims came from Israel and less from the United States and EU countries.

Rosh Hashanah celebrations will begin this evening at around 20:00. Tomorrow in Uman, the local authorities intend to tighten security at reservoirs.