ARKEMA OBTAINS MASS BALANCE ISCC PLUS CERTIFICATION FOR ITS SPECIALTY WATERBORNE ADDITIVES AND RESINS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN CHANGSHU (CHINA)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHANGSHU, China, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkema, a leader in specialty materials, has achieved a new milestone in its sustainability journey with ISCC PLUS certification of its Changshu site in China. The Mass Balance* approach enables the Group to launch a new range of bio-attributed waterborne acrylic resins and additives in Asia. It will support the development of more sustainable solutions for coating applications in fast growing local markets, such as new energies, e-mobility, living comfort and building efficiency.

Arkema obtains ISCC+ Certification at Changshu China Facility

Continue Reading

This certification expands the Arkema rheology modifier and waterborne resins solutions from renewable origin with a lower carbon footprint. It reinforces the already existing bio-based segregated resins and additives offer containing up to 100% biobased content.

"To mitigate climate change and preserve resources, we are progressively replacing virgin fossil feedstocks by renewable-based and more circular sources. Alongside the segregated model, the mass balance approach allows industries to accelerate the reduction of CO2 emissions and foster circularity across the value chain,"

said Heidi Wang, General Manager of Rheology/Specialty Additives and Coating Resins, Arkema, Greater China .

The ISCC PLUS certification of products made at the Arkema manufacturing site in Changshu follows additional certifications in the US, in Europe and in China. Arkema's strategy is to progressively introduce a complete range of bio-attributed specialty resins and additives for high solids, waterborne,

UV/LED/EB , and polyester powders technologies.

To learn more about mass balance and other ISCC PLUS certifications announcements from Arkema Coating Solutions: Nansha (China) , Villers-Saint-Paul (France) , Clear Lake (US ), Sant Celoni (Spain), Taixing (China) , Carling (France) .

* Mass Balance: Mass balance chain of custody is designed to track the total amount of the content in scope through the production system and ensure an appropriate allocation of this content to the finished goods based on auditable bookkeeping. Property conservation principle is set to ensure that the total certified output does not exceed its original input and take into account the appropriate conversion losses and production / assembly ratios. "The ISSC+ certification of the whole supply chain guarantees that the origin of the renewable sources meets ISCC+ standards for sustainable feedstocks."

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address evergrowing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient, and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials – Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization, and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around € 9.5 billion in 2023 and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

Press contact:

Mike Crisp, +1 864 525 9307,

[email protected]

SOURCE Arkema

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED