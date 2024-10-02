Novo Nordisk Gulf Receives Prestigious Best Places To Work Certification In Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, And Oman For 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 October 2024 – Novo Nordisk Gulf, a leading global healthcare company, has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for 2024 across Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. This certification highlights the company's dedication to fostering a supportive, innovative, and inclusive work environment for its employees while remaining committed to its mission of driving change to defeat serious chronic diseases.

During the certification process, Novo Nordisk Gulf received high ratings in key areas including employee engagement, leadership support, and workplace culture. These factors underscore the company's success in creating a desirable workplace that aligns with its broader goal of improving health outcomes across the Gulf region.



Venkat Kalyan, Vice President & General Manager of Novo Nordisk Gulf Cluster, expressed his pride in the achievement: "We are honoured to receive the Best Place to Work recognition for Novo Nordisk Gulf Cluster. Our purpose is driving change to defeat serious chronic diseases, and this recognition serves as a testament of our commitment to this purpose, as well as our colleagues' valuable efforts to build and sustain an innovative and inclusive workplace."



Aydogan Cantimur, People & Organization Director at Novo Nordisk Gulf Cluster, also commented on the company's achievement: "In Novo Nordisk Gulf Cluster, we are committed to 'be the best workplace' by continuously evolving our environment to the better and creating the best employee experience by implementing tangible and innovative HR practices. We are proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Gulf Cluster again, which gives us the confidence that we are on the right track."





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Novo Nordisk Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with over 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk also leads in hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company employs approximately 70,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries.



