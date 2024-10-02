Gords Unveils Synergia9n1 Hybrid Cooling System

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (Gord) unveiled Wednesday its award-winning hybrid cooling system, showcasing a that offers a 50% improvement in efficiency compared to conventional systems.

Held at Gord's TechnoHub research centre at Qatar Science and Park (QSTP), the first public demonstration of Synergia 9n1 was witnessed by more than 300 attendees (physically and remotely), including researchers, officials, engineers, and sustainability experts, among others.

With funding from the Qatar National Research Fund, the innovative and ultra-efficient system was developed by Gord's founding chairman Dr Yousef Alhorr and his team at the Gord Institute.

“Look at the performance of the Synergia9n1, the more challenging condition the better the performance,” he said during his presentation, noting that it has been tested year-round, especially during the hottest and humid summer period.

Synergia9n1 has received widespread international acclaim, including UK Patent Office approval, World Intellectual Property Organisation registration, the Association of Energy Engineers' 2022 Energy Innovation of the Year award (in the US), and the League of Arab States' 2024 Best Patent in Energy Efficiency Award.

Synergia9n1 is designed to cool and ventilate both open and indoor spaces while reducing its impact on the environment. It can work in one, two, or three different modes depending on the weather and the desired temperature for the space being cooled.

“Synergia 9n1 is our commitment to combating climate change through actionable solutions tailoured for harsh hot and humid climate encountered in many geographic locations across the world,” Alhorr said.

“By achieving up to 50% energy savings, Synergia not only reduces our carbon footprint but also enables the cooling of outdoor areas, allowing communities to embrace and enjoy their natural surroundings."

Gord, having completed the locally-manufactured commercial prototype of Synergia 9n1 cooling solution, is actively seeking partners for commercialisation.

“For end-users, now we are looking for investors to invest either to manufacture here in Qatar or to align with AC existing brands so that we can license them this technology, to use it as one extra line of their products. Two options here, we are looking for investors and collaborators,” Alhorr told reporters on the sidelines of the event,” Alhorr said.

Synergia9n1's broad applicability spans diverse settings, from open-air sports and entertainment venues to centrally air-conditioned buildings needing fresh air, and from hospitals and clean rooms to temporary, off-grid facilities, greenhouses, and even barns.

“For target users, there are so many applications for it, it can be big malls, parks, souqs, greenhouses, all those applications are targeted,” Alhorr added.

