Tryg’S Capital Markets Day 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As communicated earlier, Tryg's Capital Markets Day will take place on Wednesday 4 December 2024, at the event the company will disclose its strategy and financial targets towards 2027. The Capital Markets Day will be hosted in London at the Andaz London Liverpool Street Hotel from 10:30-13:30 GMT and streamed live via tryg.com.
Venue
ANDAZ LONDON LIVERPOOL STREET
40 Liverpool Street, EC2M 7QN
London, United Kingdom
Executive Board presenters
Johan Kirstein Brammer, Group CEO
Allan Kragh Thaysen, Group CFO
Alexandra Bastkær Winther, Group CCO
Lars Bonde, Group COO
Mikael Kärrsten, Group CTO
Agenda
10:00 - 10:30 Registration and coffee
10:30 - 13:30 Presentation by Tryg Executive Board
13:30 - 14:30 Lunch
Registration
To attend the Capital Markets Day in person, please email your full name and company name to Investor Relations at ... . The event programme is available in the attached document.
The event will also be livestreamed. Further details regarding the livestream will be published on closer to the event date.
Attachment
Tryg Capital Markets day 2024 programme
