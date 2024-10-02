Nightwing Appoints Tricia Fitzmaurice As Chief Growth Officer To Drive Business Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DULLES, Va., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightwing , the intelligence solutions company defining the edge of the possible for national security, today announced the appointment of Tricia Fitzmaurice as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Fitzmaurice will lead strategic vision and drive growth across existing and new business models, expanding Nightwing's offerings to include innovative products and service solutions for the Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, and civilian and commercial markets.





Fitzmaurice has an extensive background in driving strategy, innovation, and revenue growth for U.S. government and national security programs. Previously, she served as Vice President of Sales and Strategy for federal clients at Rancher Government Solutions. She was also highlighted in the Top 20 National Security Executives to Watch in 2022 and Top Intelligence Executives to Watch in 2023 by WashingtonExec and sits as Governance Chair on the Board of the National Women's Hall of Fame.

"As Nightwing continues to innovate and expand, it's crucial we bring on leaders with a diverse skill set to drive our growth," said Nightwing CEO John DeSimone.

"Tricia's extensive experience in selling products, developing 'as a service' models, and her expertise in commercial market channels will be instrumental as we evolve our business. Her leadership will enable us to deliver greater value to both our existing and new customers."

"I'm excited to join Nightwing at such a pivotal time for the company as the national security landscape continues to evolve," said Fitzmaurice. "This is an organization with a true legacy in the national security space, and one poised to deliver

innovative solutions to address the ever-evolving mission challenges emerging in the field. I look forward to partnering with our customers as an accelerator to mission success.

Fitzmaurice earned her Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

About Nightwing

Nightwing is the intelligence solutions company defining the edge of the possible to advance our national security interests. The company delivers the most advanced full-spectrum cyber, data operations, systems integration, and intelligence services for government agencies, businesses, and organizations. Nightwing is proud to partner with our government and commercial customers to protect their most critical information, systems, and operations with breakthrough technology and world-class talent. Headquartered in Dulles, Va. and previously part of a leading Fortune 100 company, Nightwing became independent in April 2024. Learn more at Nightwing .



Media Contact:

Scott

McIlnay

Senior Manager, Communication and Outreach

[email protected]

SOURCE Nightwing

