The Frame Astoria Launches Condominium Sales In Astoria

Acre NY Realty, a New York-based company, announced today the official launch of residential sales for The Frame

Astoria at 31-19 29th Street in

Astoria. Astoria has seen rapid development over the past few years, making it a for investors and homebuyers looking for high returns and a vibrant community as more people turn their focus to this flourishing neighborhood. Even during the initial phase, The Frame Astoria has already caught the attention of Astoria residents and investors alike.

The Frame Astoria

Acre NY Realty

The Frame Astoria is a 6-story, 20-unit boutique condominium crafted in sophistication and elegance. Conceived by renowned NYC developer, Silverline Group. The Frame Astoria features elegantly styled residences featuring a refined collection of studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom residences.

The residences at The Frame Astoria are meticulously designed to exude sophistication and elegance, featuring premium European white oak flooring, open concept layouts that foster an inviting and cozy ambiance, and floor-to-ceiling windows that bathe the interiors with natural light. The harmonious blend of architectural beauty and practicality provides a serene retreat within the bustling city.

The Frame Astoria also offers a host of desirable amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a sky lounge with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, and multiple rooftop terraces with BBQ grill. Additionally, storage units and deeded parking spots are available for purchase, offering further convenience and exclusivity to residents.

Emerging from the core of Astoria, The Frame Astoria offers unbeatable access to transportation and local attractions. The building is only a 5-minute walk to the N/W subway lines, making it just 12 minutes to Manhattan, and is surrounded by trendy restaurants, modern art galleries, and scenic waterfront properties. Residents at The Frame Astoria can discover diverse dining options, and immerse themselves in abundant cultural experiences.

"We are thrilled to represent The Frame Astoria," said Cathy Huang, CEO of Acre NY Realty. "Its unbeatable location, sophisticated interior design, and extensive amenities make it a standout choice for buyers." As Astoria continues to evolve as one of New York City's most promising neighborhoods, The Frame Astoria emerges as a key player in the area's real estate development, offering both investors and homeowners an exceptional opportunity to be part of this thriving community.

Pricing for current availability at The Frame Astoria starts at $495,000. Acre NY Realty is the exclusive marketing and sales agent. For more information or to schedule a sales appointment, please visit

About Acre NY Realty

Acre NY Realty is one of the most influential real estate brokerages in New York. Acre prides itself on providing the highest quality and comprehensive real estate services to its clients. Acre provides extensive market research and analysis, pre-development & post-construction advice, investment strategies, and leasing and sales services. Acre's success has led to over $300M+ in annual sales revenue. For more information, please visit

About SILVERLINE Group

SILVERLINE is a vertically integrated real estate development firm specializing in the development of luxury ground-up residences in the New York and New Jersey areas. As a privately-held real estate investment, development and management company, Silverline has built, managed and invested over $250MM in the New York City Metro Area. Silverline's comprehensive approach encompasses every stage of the process, from pre-site planning to heavy construction site work to construction material manufacturing to complete construction project management to architectural and interior design.

Media Contact:

Tony Tsai

2126538880

[email protected]



